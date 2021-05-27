PS5 Is Reportedly Getting a New Model (11XX) With Minor Changes

Sony might be working on a new model for the PS5 bumping the version from the 10XX series to 11XX. This usually leads to minor changes. As discovered by Twitter user Akatama and shared by WellGamer, this new model will be an updated SKU. The launch PS5 had a model number of CFI-1015A while this new model has CFI-1115A. We need to mention that this is fairly standard practice and such minor increments usually don’t mean much in terms of the overall structure of the hardware. The SoC and other components are most likely going to remain the same so this is not a new PS5 hardware e.g Slim.