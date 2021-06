Shiny new You at Google I/O: Google I/O kicked off overnight, the company’s festival of new toys, and this year we see a very new look for Android ahead of the launch of the version 12 update. They’re calling it a “Material You” design, and the colours of the whole OS, including settings and menu areas, will change to follow your theme. Google also showed off new features for Google Workspace, including better video meetings layouts, and there are many upgrades to how Google Photos will work, including creating animations from still shots and creating a locked folder where you can keep photos that you don’t want to see when you’re scrolling through your library.