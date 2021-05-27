Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Organic product sales up during pandemic

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. organic sales soared to new highs in 2020, jumping by a record 12.4 percent to $61.9 billion. The increase marked the first time that total sales of organic food and non-food products have surpassed the $60 billion mark, according to the Organic Trade Association. The organization released the data as part of its 2021 Organic Industry Survey. In almost every organic food aisle, demand jumped by near-record levels, propelling U.S. organic food sales in 2020 up a record 12.8 percent to a new high of $56.4 billion. In 2020, almost six percent of the food sold in the United States was certified organic. The COVID-19 pandemic caused consumer dollars to shift almost overnight from restaurants and carry-out to groceries, with traditional staples and pantry and freezer items flying off the shelves. Consumer habits were upended, online grocery shopping and grocery deliveries exploded, and new products were tried as families ate three meals a day at home.

drgnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Food#Organic Product#Restaurants#Pandemic#Product Sales#Organic Meals#Consumer Demand#U S Sales#Home Sales#Organic Industry Survey#U S Organic Sales#Total Sales#Grocery Shopping#Consumer Habits#Groceries#Traditional Staples#Near Record Levels#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EconomyPine And Lakes News

Organic food sales soar in 2020, report finds

Flour, black beans and chicken broth were frequently out of stock on grocery store shelves in 2020, a true rarity — and a partial explanation of why organic food sales soared to a record high last year, according to a new report. American consumers last year bought $56.4 billion of...
Small BusinessNBC Connecticut

Start-Ups Boomed During the Pandemic. Here's How Some Entrepreneurs Found a Niche

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses across the nation, sisters Angela Muhwezi-Hall and Deborah Gladney decided it was the perfect time to start a new one. It was an idea they had been mulling over for years: a hiring platform, called QuickHire, to help service industry and skilled trade workers obtain jobs. They had witnessed what they called the antiquated hiring process used by small operators and also understood the importance of this type of work.
Public Healthjust-auto.com

April CV production struggles to keep up with pre-pandemic level

UK commercial vehicle (CV) production increased to 6,177 units in April, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), a significant increase on April 2020 when just nine units left production lines as COVID-19 stopped manufacturing. Although up on the equivalent pre-pandemic April 2019, which was itself weak...
Businesswhattheythink.com

ACTEGA and Koenig & Bauer Customers Benefit from Continuous Product Development and Seamless Support During Pandemic

- Robust partnership supports customer success during challenging times. - Continued focus on high-quality, sustainable solutions enables print houses to maintain or establish a competitive edge. Germany – ACTEGA, manufacturer of coatings, inks, adhesives and sealing compounds for the print and packaging industry, and market leading suppliers of unique press...
Grocery & Supermakettalkbusiness.net

Organic sales up 12.4% in 2020, with organic meat sales up 25%

Consumers hunkered down at home amid the pandemic last year began to look for more natural and organic foods to feed their families. The Organic Trade Association (OTA) reports the organic consumables market surpassed $60 billion in 2020, rising 12.4%. The trade group said total sales last year were $61.9...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

European Used Bizjet Sales Strong During Pandemic, Analysis Says

The pre-owned business jet market in Europe held up well during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Colibri Aircraft analysis, with 154 jets purchased in 2020 at an estimated value of $1.01 billion, compared to 152 in 2019. Prices remained “fairly steady” as demand in Europe remained strong, with an... Subscription...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Glycogen Metabolism Disease Treatment Market 2022-2031 Product, Distribution Channel, Region, Forecast And Opportunities During Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic

The international research report on Glycogen Metabolism Disease Treatment Market report 2021 gives a useful survey for the industry players to understand competitive Glycogen Metabolism Disease Treatment market scenario. It also provides an analysis on market-size, shares supply-demand analysis, sales value and volume study of different industries combined with Glycogen Metabolism Disease Treatment division study, with respect to important topographical regions. The worldwide Glycogen Metabolism Disease Treatment industry report consists of the current evolution in the global industry and crucial elements that affect the overall growth of the Glycogen Metabolism Disease Treatment market.
Menomonee Falls, WIDaily Tribune

Kohl's sales up nearly 70% as the retailer emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic

Kohl's Corp. is doing a lot better than it was at this time last year as the company emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Menomonee Falls-based retailer said in the first fiscal quarter of 2021, its sales were up nearly 70% from the same time last year. That brings the company more in line with how it performed in the first quarter of 2019 — in the time before the pandemic.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Processed Snacks Market is Booming Worldwide with Calbee, Intersnack Group, Kellogg

Latest Research Study on Global Processed Snacks Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Processed Snacks Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Processed Snacks. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Calbee Inc. (Japan), Intersnack Group (Germany), Kellogg (United States), PepsiCo (United States), General Mills (United States), Aviko (The Netherlands), Lamb Weston (United States), Hormel Foods (United States), Tyson Foods (United States), Axium Foods inc. (United States), Want Want Holdings (Taiwan), JFC International (United States), Aperitivos Flaper (Spain), Mondelez International (United States)
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Effective Non-chemical Soil Fumigants for Organic Production

The Organic Center — Soil fumigants that fight soil-borne diseases and ensure crop production continue to be banned to protect the health and safety of rural communities. Organic farmers and conventional farmers who can no longer use these chemical tools need effective alternatives to protect their yields. A recent study published in the journal Agronomy(link is external) demonstrates that a non-chemical alternative can be effective and affordable if farmers receive a high enough price for their crops. Until 2016, Methyl Bromide had been used in California for decades as a soil fumigant to disinfest soils of devastating diseases before planting high-value crops such as strawberries. Methyl Bromide was never permitted for use in organic farming, and its recent ban due to public health safety concerns also left conventional farmers without an important disease control tool. The ban has prompted much research into alternatives to chemical soil fumigants such as steam, solarization, and anaerobic soil disinfestation (ASD) using rice bran or mustard seed meal. While many studies are optimizing the effectiveness of these strategies, a missing key component is the consideration of the economic cost of these alternatives. This study took a comprehensive approach, and measured the effectiveness and affordability of two alternative management strategies to chemical soil disinfestation for strawberries produced under conventional and organic management.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You See This at Walmart, Don't Go Inside

As more and more vaccines are distributed throughout the U.S., people are once again resuming their regular activities, from going into the office for work to visiting stores for in-person shopping. However, just because there's some semblance of normalcy on the horizon doesn't mean every activity is suddenly a safe one. Before you head back to your local Walmart to shop, read on to discover the signs you shouldn't go inside, according to medical professionals. And if you want to protect your health, The CDC Says to "Avoid" Going Here, Even If You're Vaccinated.
Retailchainstoreage.com

BOPIS sprouts at fastest-growing U.S. cannabis retailer

GrowGeneration Corp. is revamping its e-commerce platform to include omnichannel shopping. The Denver-based company, which owns and operates 55 specialty retail hydroponic and organic cannabis gardening centers across the U.S., has redesigned its e-commerce site to includes the option to buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS). The BOPIS service will be available at select stores.
Economykyn24.com

Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market is segmented by type, by end users, by form, by distribution and by region. In terms of type Global Organic Fruits and vegetables Market is classified into Organic Fruits and Organic Vegetables. Fresh Consumption and Food Processing are the end use segment of the Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market. Based on form, the market is categorized into fresh, powdered, frozen and pure. The major distribution channels of organic fruits and vegetables include supermarkets, variety stores and convenience stores.