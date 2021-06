RICHMOND —The State Board for Community Colleges, by a unanimous vote, elected to maintain the current in-state tuition and mandatory fees for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Board’s decision means tuition will remain at today’s rate of $154 per credit hour – keeping community college tuition and mandatory fees at approximately one-third of the comparable costs of attending Virginia’s public four-year universities. This marks the fourth year in a row that the Board has voted to hold tuition and fees steady for in-state students who account for more than nine out of every ten students served by our community colleges.