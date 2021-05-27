Cancel
The Dream Summer For Kids is Pretty Simple

KTVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen school is out for the summer, kids just want to play! Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of The Genius of Play.

www.ktvb.com
Kids
Society
Fargo, ND

Are your kids ready to stay home alone this summer?

FARGO — As schools let out for the summer., and child care costs continue to rise, many parents may be wondering if it's ok to leave their kids home alone. The experts, like Marlys Baker, with North Dakota Department of Human Services Child Protection Services says there are a lot of factors to consider,
Kids

Kids Bowl Free Summer 2021

Kids Bowl Free Summer 2021 – Select bowling centers and schools around the country are participating in the first ever Kids Bowl Free program. This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer.
Pierre, SD

Beat it Sandman: Local group gives kids a place to dream

Contact Brian Lueking to donate funds and materials or to volunteer. Volunteers at the Pierre chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is keeping busy building and delivering free beds for local kids needing a comfy place to lay their heads. Some people might not think that beds for kids 3-17...
Kids
DFW Community News

5 Tips to Keep Kids Reading This Summer

School is out for the summer and the kids are finally able to sleep in, play outdoors more, and take a break from homework. While the free time is enjoyable, kids often turn to screens or other activities and let their reading skills slide while on summer break. How can you stop the “summer slide” from happening? Here are five ways you can keep your kids reading this summer.
Kids

Fun Summer Camps for Kids!

The school year is wrapping up, meaning it’s time to find some fresh entertainment to keep your child busy. The Humane Animal Welfare Society, HAWS, is the place for animal-lovers to be! This summer, the HAWS Schallock Center for Animals will be an activity hub, hosting the Kids ‘N Critters Day Camp and more. Joining us today to discuss the new programs facility and various camp sessions is Denise Folcik, Humane Educator at HAWS.
Posted by
Nadine Bubeck

11 Kid-Approved Finds for Summer

Kid-tested, kid-reviewed and kid-approved… meet Nicholas Bubeck, my 7-year-old, who helped me put together this fun list of stuff that will keep your kids entertained this summer. (Because we could use all the help we can get; right, mamas??!)
Long Beach, CA

Safe Summer Fun for Kids, Jobs for Youth

Any excursion this summer to break through the four walls of pandemic constriction is sure to feel like an exciting vacation getaway for kids and youth. It’s been an ugly pent-up year, but the city of Long Beach parks is getting kids safely back together again with what looks like the start of some semblance of normalcy.
Travel
TravelNoire

Win The Summer Vacation Of Your Dreams, Literally

Hotels.com wants to send you on the summer vacation of your dreams. And we mean that in the most literal sense. What is your dream vacation? Is it a luxury, all-inclusive tropical getaway with your favorite celeb? Or maybe you dream of a decked out mountain getaway with for you and your entire crew or family, with views for days. Either way, you definitely deserve whatever your heart— or dreams in this case— desire.
Cass County, NE

A summer of fun awaits 50 abused/neglected kids

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County family of seven will enjoy a summer of free swimming courtesy of the county’s CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) program. Other children in the program will have their choice of receiving individual passes for either swimming or Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, not to mention having new clothing for school this fall.
Kids
Chicago Parents

At-Home Summer Accidents to Avoid with Kids

Due to the global pandemic, many families are spending a lot more time at home than ever before. What hasn’t changed is the priority of summer safety for kids. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death in children ages 19 and younger.
Kids

25 Creative Summer Craft For Kids

On summer days when you're looking to escape the heat, there's nothing more fun than a crafternoon. From upcycling ideas to tie-dye, paper projects, and so much more, these 25 summer crafts for kids will keep them entertained and occupied. Plus, they should all require minimal supervision, so parents can bask in the glory of AC for a minute while the kids have fun: win-win.
Lifestyle
The Independent

8 best trampolines for keeping kids entertained this summer

There’s no denying it: kids and the young-at-heart cannot resist the joy of jumping on a trampoline. They’re fantastic for getting children moving and also tiring them out, so a trampoline is sure to be the most-loved piece of garden equipment you could invest in.Understandably some people are wary of trampolines due to safety concerns but many now come with a host of amazing features to help keep jumpers safe. From non-zip nets to netting inside the jump zone, trampoline manufacturers have many clever ways to make jumping as safe as possible.When selecting a trampoline, it’s wise to think about...
Kids

Pool parties, road trips, amusement parks! Here’s how kids envision their ‘dream summer’ this year

NEW YORK — This summer should include five pool parties in the backyard, three road trips, and five visits to the beach — if you leave it up to the kids. A new survey of 2,000 parents polled both them and their children (ages 5–14) to find out what kids believe the ideal summer looks like. Turns out it’ll be a busy schedule full of play. On average, kids want more than eight hours of playtime each day, but if that’s not enough, 23 percent would also like to book in over 10 safe playdates with their friends.
Kids

Summer Activities and Days Out for Kids

We have a LOVELY set of Preschooler Summer Crafts for you to browse.. but though a more varied set of Summer Activities would be great to see too!. The long weeks of summer break provide a much needed break. But when kids are out of school, they require a whole new set of activities to keep them entertained. This can be hard, but with these fun and exciting summer activities and days out for kids, no longer will you hear the infamous “I’m Bored!” line. From indoor to outdoor, you’re guaranteed to find one that you can do as a family and keep that infamous summer boredom at bay.
Boise, ID
MIX 106

The Cabin Presents: Summer Writing Camps For Kids!

Is your kid one of those that actually wishes they were able to continue learning and reading and writing all summer? This Boise Camp may be for them!. The Cabin describes themselves as "a literary arts nonprofit organization in Boise, Idaho. We forge community through the voices of all readers, writers, and learners. Our workshops, readings, lectures, camps, and other literary programs provoke creativity and experimentation, foster literary excellence, and inspire a love of reading and writing in children and adults alike across the Treasure Valley and beyond." Camps are back for 2021 and this summer they have summer writing camps for kids, "A wide variety of half-day summer camps, led by local writers, designed to challenge, encourage, and inspire a love for the craft. Choose from camp themes like sci-fi, screenplay writing, and more."