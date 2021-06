Roccat, a peripheral gaming company under the Turtlebeach umbrella based in Germany, officially revealed the all new Syn Pro Air premium wireless gaming headset. The Syn Pro Air is the latest addition to Roccat’s gaming headset lineup that has already established a stronghold in the industry alongside Turtlebeach, a true frontrunner and pioneer in video game peripherals. The Syn Pro Air headset combines Roccat’s design and engineering with Turtlebeach’s audio expertise and patented technologies. The headset shows off Roccat’s customary, signature style via its unique and sleek design using Stellar Wireless technology to ensure powerful 3D audio experience with long battery life and of course, RGB technology. Roccat’s Syn Pro Air is currently available for pre-order from participating retailers worldwide and on the Roccat website, roccat.com. The headset will be officially available on 20th June 2021 at a retail price of USD$149.99.