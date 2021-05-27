Cancel
Bank CEOs hear it from both sides of the aisle; crypto firms stalk Wall Street

By George Yacik
American Banker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReceiving Wide Coverage ... “The chief executives of the six largest U.S. banks drew fire from both Republicans and Democrats at a Senate hearing that highlighted challenges facing corporate leaders seeking to navigate partisan strife over hot-button issues including voting rules, climate change and racial justice,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “In sometimes tense exchanges Wednesday before the Senate Banking Committee, the CEOs were criticized by Democrats for perceived faults, including excessive executive compensation and overdraft fees.”

Brian Moynihan
Charles Scharf
