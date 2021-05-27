Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Reds Re-Opening Day: Here’s what’s planned June 2

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Take two!. The Cincinnati Reds are celebrating Opening Day — again — on June 2 as Great American Ball Park welcomes back fans at full capacity. They're calling it Re-Opening Day, with celebrations planned across the city. On June 2, the Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies at...

www.wlwt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#The Cincinnati Reds#Great American Ball Park#Findlay Market#Wlwt#Dora#Re Opening Day#Celebrations#City Officials#Score Tickets#Back Fans#Plan#Normalcy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBrock947.com

Milwaukee Brewers Announce “Re-Opening” Day Plans

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that tickets for home games from June 25th to the end of the season will go on sale Friday, June 4th. The June 25th game against the Colorado Rockies will also be known as “Re-Opening Day,” marking the first time since the end of the 2019 season that American Family Field will be open for full capacity.
MLBCBS Sports

Four MLB storylines to watch on Memorial Day, including Alex Cora's return to Houston

The United States will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 31. While any and all of the day's Major League Baseball implications are trivial compared to its actual significance, the holiday has long served as an important one for the regular season. For one, it often signifies that the schedule is a third of the way in; teams' records, then, are now regarded as a reflection of who they are, as opposed to the product of a small sample size.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Wrigley Field will host the final installment in a three-game series between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The Cincinnati Reds dropped the first two games sitting in fourth-place at 22-28 at the National League Central, seven full games behind first-place St. Louis Cardinals. The Cincinnati Reds hope to rebound after losing the last two games against the Cubs. The Reds boast a total of 238 runs this season which is 10th in MLB. Cincinnati has an on-base percentage of .323 and is batting at an average of .248 which are 5th and 6th in MLB. RF Nick Castellanos leads Cincinnati with a batting average of .358, an on-base percentage of .416, 31 RBIs, and 64 hits. Right fielder Jesse Winker leads with a team-high 13 home runs.
MLBESPN

This Date in Baseball

1914 -- Joseph Benz of the White Sox pitched a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians for a 6-1 victory. 1927 -- Detroit first baseman Johnny Neun made an unassisted triple play against Cleveland. He caught Homer Summas liner, tagged Charlie Jamieson between first and second and then touched second base before Glenn Myatt could return. The Tigers beat the Indians 1-0.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Cincinnati Reds infielder Max Schrock's career day is cut short by calf injury

Cincinnati Reds infielder Max Schrock was in the middle of the best game of his young MLB career. In the bottom of the seventh inning of Monday’s 11-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, Schrock hit a line drive into left field. He sprinted into second base for a double, his third hit of the game.
MLBchatsports.com

Utility player Max Schrock powers the Cincinnati Reds to a win over the Phillies

Before the Cincinnati Reds game on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, Reds manager David Bell explained why utility player Max Schrock was batting fifth in the batting order. Schrock had never hit higher than sixth, but he was in Monday’s lineup above other left-handed hitters like catcher Tucker Barnhart and...
MLBwklw.com

Cincinnati Reds Baseball

The Cincinnati Reds used hot-hitting and strong pitching in an Memorial Day blowout of the Philadelphia Phillies (11-1) from GABP. Cincinnati’s Max Schrock and Kyle Farmer combined for eight RBI’s to back Reds’ starter Wade Miley, who struck out six batters over six scoreless innings. The Reds and Phillies match...
MLBFakeTeams

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Some clarity in Cincinnati, at long last

Each weekend, we discuss the saves situations for each and every one of the 30 teams in the league, with special emphasis on who is trending up and who is slipping. This week, Lucas Sims is separating from the rest of the options to close in Cincinnati, while Cesar Valdez is losing appeal in a hurry.
MLBwslmradio.com

REDS ALL-STAR JOEY VOTTO JOINS BATS ON REHAB ASSIGNMENT

The Louisville Bats today announced that Cincinnati Reds All-Star first baseman Joey Votto will begin an MLB rehabilitation assignment in Louisville tonight (June 1) at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats take on the St. Paul Saints at 7 p.m. Votto, 37, was originally placed on the 10-Day Injured List on...
Cincinnati, OHColumbus Dispatch

Reds will have 'Re-Opening Day' on June 2

Cincinnati is getting Reds Opening Day. Or, a "Re-Opening Day." Officials announced on Thursday that the "Reds Re-Opening Day" will be on June 2 and they are hoping to sell out the stadium. Great American Ball Park is now functioning at full capacity and things might feel back to normal....
MLBchatsports.com

Is the NL Central still bad enough for the Cincinnati Reds to win it?

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres entered the 2021 season with the two most potent, star-packed rosters in at least the National League, if not all of baseball. And, as we’ve reached June, neither is currently in first place in their own division, as the upstart San Francisco Giants and their veteran-laden roster currently claim ownership of the NL West.
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

Everything you need to know about Reds Re-Opening Day

CINCINNATI — Take two!. The Cincinnati Reds are celebrating Opening Day — again — on Wednesday as Great American Ball Park welcomes back fans at full capacity. They're calling it Re-Opening Day, with celebrations planned across the city. THE GAME. The Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies at 12:35 p.m.
Cleburne, TXCleburne Times-Review

Railroaders' Mariot named Pitcher of the Week

The American Association of Professional Baseball announced Monday that Cleburne Railroaders right-handed pitcher Michael Mariot has been named the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week. Mariot put together a pair of brilliant starts on Cleburne’s first road trip of the season. Pitching against the Lincoln Saltdogs on May 25, Mariot carried...
Baseballnumberfire.com

Jonathan India batting eighth for Reds on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. India will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Max Schrock (calf) has been placed on the injured list. numberFire's models project India for...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart catching for Reds Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds listed Tucker Barnhart as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Barnhart will take over behind home plate Sunday and bat seventh, while Tyler Stephenson moves to first base and Alex Blandino rides pine. Barnhart has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel today and is...
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Where does the Orioles’ 14-game losing streak rank in MLB’s modern era?

The Orioles’ 14th straight loss in Monday’s Memorial Day matinee against the Minnesota Twins isn’t close to the longest losing streak in modern major league history. It’s not even close to their own franchise record. Those belong to the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 23 games in a row, and the 1988 Orioles, who began the season with an American League-record 21 consecutive losses. Now ...