Cincinnati Reds Re-Opening Day: Here’s what’s planned June 2

Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Wrigley Field will host the final installment in a three-game series between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The Cincinnati Reds dropped the first two games sitting in fourth-place at 22-28 at the National League Central, seven full games behind first-place St. Louis Cardinals. The Cincinnati Reds hope to rebound after losing the last two games against the Cubs. The Reds boast a total of 238 runs this season which is 10th in MLB. Cincinnati has an on-base percentage of .323 and is batting at an average of .248 which are 5th and 6th in MLB. RF Nick Castellanos leads Cincinnati with a batting average of .358, an on-base percentage of .416, 31 RBIs, and 64 hits. Right fielder Jesse Winker leads with a team-high 13 home runs.