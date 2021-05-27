A couple's dream of coastal living comes true in a vacation-style home
A flying pig weather vane sits atop the cupola of Ron and Arlene Zappile’s house overlooking Mumford Cove in Groton. While it adds a bit of whimsy, there’s a story behind it. For years, the couple and their two children would visit family and friends at the Jersey Shore. It was the perfect place to relax, and it was during those years the couple fell in love with the idea of one day having a waterfront home. But, they thought, “Yeah, when pigs fly.”www.connecticutmag.com