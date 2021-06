The Washington, D.C. insurrection was real and succeeded. No, not the one on Jan. 6, but the one started on Nov. 8, 2016. That is when the D.C. bureaucrats, Federal Bureau of Investigation and mainstream media began an all-out assault on the U.S. constitution and the rule of law. I have been both fascinated and disturbed by how false allegations can be spun into crimes through “plausible culpability” and crimes can be ignored through “plausible deniability.” Here are some of the worst examples: