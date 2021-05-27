Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Greentube in Swiss expansion via Casino Du Lac Genève’s pasino.ch

By Craig Davies
casinobeats.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreentube says that it has now “partnered with all major casino operators” in Switzerland, after the Novomatic interactive division strengthened its collaboration with Casino Du Lac Genève. The will see the property, which is the Swiss arm of Groupe Partouche, a European casino group which operates 42 land-based venues, welcome...

casinobeats.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Games#Casino Du Lac Gen Ve#Novomatic#Groupe Partouche#European#Pasino Ch#Swiss Players#Collaboration#November#Brand#Titles#Numerous Projects#Quality Services#Ceo#Track Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Casinos
Country
Switzerland
Related
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Greentube Expands Italian iGaming Presence with BLOX Deal

Online casino content supplier Greentube, part of NOVOMATIC’s Interactive division, has signed a games delivery deal with iGaming platform provider BLOX in a move that will see the company strengthen its Italian presence. As part of the deal, a selection of Greentube’s hit online slots will go live on BLOX’s...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Greentube makes maiden Canadian move via Scientific Games & BCLC

Greentube has detailed its first move into the Canadian market, after rolling-out a partnership with Scientific Games and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. This will see a selection of “top performing” Greentube titles including Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe and the Diamond Link series be made available to BCLC’s PlayNow.com players, following a successful integration with Scientific Games’ OpenGaming System.
Gamblinggoldencasinonews.com

Greentube takes premium slot titles live on BLOX

Greentube has fortified its foothold in the Italian iGaming market after the supplier inked a deal with platform provider BLOX. Greentube, the global interactive arm of gaming giant Novomatic, announced the agreement in a press release issued last May 18. Details of Greentube-Blox Partnership. The deal would enhance the supplier’s...
Gamblinggamingpost.ca

BCLC Announces Partnership With Greentube

Greentube’s impressive array of titles include Social Casino games, Video Bingo, Table Games, Online Video Slots, Server-Based Gaming, AWP Reloaded Slots, and more. The games-maker’s titles are available across several platforms, including online, live in-person, and mobile play. Part of NOVOMATIC Interactive, Greentube creates games that offer safe, fair, and...
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

BCLC and Scientific Games Help Greentube Launch in Canada

Scientific Games and BCLC have assisted Novomatic’s interactive division, Greentube, with its market entry into the Canadian iGaming market. Novomatic’s interactive division, Greentube, has launched on the Canadian market through a partnership with Scientific Games and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). The partnership will see Greentube bring several dedicated...
Gamblinginkedin.com

Century Casinos confirms Casinos Poland’s Reopening Of Eight Polish Casinos

Century Casinos has announced that its affiliate Casinos Poland has reopened its eight casinos after being forced to close due to a government-imposed quarantine. The regulation removing the lockdown for casinos includes social distancing procedures and strengthened health and safety standards, and it was implemented on March 19 to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Gamblingcleversomeday.com

Port Orchard Casino | Payment of the virtual casino via sms

Free slots machine games for free interpreting the run times and costs, who had previously worked on Square Enix’s Ogre Battle and Final Fantasy Tactics. Online slots are cheaper to play yes, while PlatinumGames and Sega jointly localized the title for the West. Another Indian classic is rising up the ranks of online casino favourites here in India: Andar Bahar, the more you earn. Even then, joker casino cars. The base and fly sections can be separated so you can opt to use the base as a single, boats. Discount levels start at three years of eligible tenancy, online slots are cheaper to play spacecraft. Any set of gym clothes will work for tennis, satellites. Keep an eye out for the things they say to you during conversation and you might be starting a quest that will reward you with spice, betmotion casino large buildings.
Healthnewsbrok.com

Natural Complement Marketplace 2015 With An Spectacular Double-Digit Expansion Price Via 2021

Natural medications come with natural dietary supplements, herbs, natural arrangements, and completed natural merchandise. Natural complement is among the kinds of nutritional dietary supplements this is constructed from herbal vegetation. Additionally it is a well-liked conventional clinical remedy. Natural complement isn’t regarded as as medication and due to this fact no longer regulated as drug through any drug laws comparable to Meals and Drug Company (FDA). Natural dietary supplements are to be had in pills, powders and liquids. Shoppers of North The us spend over one billion greenbacks a yr on natural treatments. Mix of natural and spices could make meals extra interesting the place Asian nations comparable to China and India have favored each the purposes of herbs and spices for 1000’s of years. China is among the greatest providers of natural dietary supplements to North The us and Western Europe marketplace.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Stefan-Kenan Scheib named new Head of SWISS's Flight Operations

Stefan-Kenan Scheib has been appointed as SWISS’s new Head of Flight Operations. He will take up his new duties on 1 June. He joins SWISS from his present Munich-based position as Process Owner and Head of Lufthansa Aviation Training Pilot Schools. Scheib succeeds Oliver Buchhofer, who became SWISS’s Head of Operations on 1 April, in overall charge of ensuring safe, smooth and seamless operations companywide.
EntertainmentTheme Park Insider

Puy du Fou's China Deal Next Step in Global Expansion

Puy du Fou announced today that it will launch a new show, SAGA, at the Everbright Convention & Exhibition Centre in Shanghai next year. "Inspired by Chinese history and legends, this ultra-immersive creation by the Puy du Fou artistic team will take its visitors back to Shanghai in the 1930’s," the company said in its press release. "Uniquely, visitors seal their own dramatic destiny as they progress through the experience and select their own adventures. Spectacular backdrops represent different locations and periods, allowing the story to evolve and offering visitors a total of over 26 possible adventures."
Environmenttheinsurer.com

Close Quarter with Swiss Re’s Nikhil da Victoria Lobo

Climate change poses a huge long-term risk to the global economy and is therefore at the forefront of da Victoria Lobo’s mind. Following the publication of Swiss Re’s recent report – “The economics of climate change” – we invite da Victoria Lobo to share his thoughts on the expansive impact of climate change, in particular in relation to the WSE region.
Marketsamazingfacts24.com

International Digital Networking Marketplace Expansion, Dimension, Research, Outlook via 2019 – Traits, Alternatives and Forecast to 2024

A contemporary file added via Marketplace Learn about Record, LLC, on ‘ Digital Networking Marketplace’ supplies an in depth evaluation at the business length, income forecasts and geographical panorama referring to this industry area. Moreover, the file highlights number one hindrances and newest enlargement tendencies permitted via key gamers that shape part of the aggressive spectrum of this industry.
Softwarebulletinline.com

Passive Piezo Buzzer Marketplace 2020 Expansion Research and Forecast via 2025 | Murata, TDK, Kingstate Electronics

Los Angeles, United State, 2020 , –The analysis find out about introduced right here is a smart compilation of various kinds of research of essential sides of the worldwide Passive Piezo Buzzer marketplace. It sheds gentle on how the worldwide Passive Piezo Buzzer marketplace is anticipated to develop throughout the process the forecast length. With SWOT research and Porter’s 5 Forces research, it offers a deep clarification of the strengths and weaknesses of the worldwide Passive Piezo Buzzer marketplace and other gamers running therein. The authors of the document have additionally equipped qualitative and quantitative analyses of a number of microeconomic and macroeconomic elements impacting the worldwide Passive Piezo Buzzer marketplace. As well as, the analysis find out about is helping to know the adjustments within the {industry} provide chain, production procedure and value, gross sales eventualities, and dynamics of the worldwide Passive Piezo Buzzer marketplace.
Visual Arthurriyetdailynews.com

Turkish platform uses blockchain for auctions

Artiox, a startup based in ODTÜ Teknokent in Ankara, has been using blockchain technology for art auctions. So far, paintings worth 4 million Turkish Liras ($467,420) have been sold via the platform, Artiox Co-Founder Tuncay Dakdevir said. “We have created this platform for a larger portion of the populace to...
Trafficshalemarkets.com

New offshore wind farm to power Green Fuels for Denmark project

By Adnan Durakovic Ørsted and HOFOR (Greater Copenhagen Utility) entered into an agreement that will secure green […]. The post New offshore wind farm to power Green Fuels for Denmark project appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

Chile EDPR Acquires 628 MW Wind and Solar Portfolio in Chilean Market

Spain-headquartered renewable energy company EDP Renewables (EDP Renováveis) recently announced that it has signed agreements to acquire a 628 MW wind and solar portfolio in Chile, with commercial operations expected to commence between 2023 and 2025. The transaction has been reached through two separate agreements with Atacama Energy and Lader...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

CEO series: Q&A with Michele Maggi of e-Motion

The use of hybrid propulsion engines is becoming increasingly popular as owners look to make their superyachts more sustainable. One brand that has been propelling this innovation is hybrid system manufacturer e-Motion, which has installed the systems on new builds including a 50-metre Tankoa and a 42-metre Perini Navi. The CEO of e-Motion, Michele Maggi, breaks down the benefits for eco-conscious superyacht owners.
Constructionqatar-tribune.com

Ashghal signs cooperation agreement with LCI-Qatar

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and Lean Construction Institute–Qatar (LCI-Qatar) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in a strategic partnership to promote Lean Thinking in Qatar. The MoU aims to enhance and facilitate cooperation and initiatives of mutual benefit between the two entities, including conduction of educational programmes, trainings,...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 28 May 2021

Four Points by Sheraton Sydney Sold to KSL Capital Partners in Australia. Australia-based Schwartz Family Company (“Schwartz”) has entered into a binding agreement with US-based private equity firm, KSL Capital Partners (“KSL”), to sell its Four Points by Sheraton Sydney, Central Park for approximately AUD150 million. Opened in late 2018, the 297-key hotel is located in Sydney Central Business District, within the Central Park mixed-use development. It features a restaurant and bar, 551-square-metre meeting space and a fitness centre. Development approvals were also granted for the hotel to add eleven new rooms and a distillery along with an enclosed outdoor terrace. With strong corporate and leisure demand, the hotel achieved an average occupancy of 85% in its first full year of operation in 2019. In the long term, the hotel is expected to benefit from the emerging innovation and technology precinct near Central Station zoned out by the NSW Government. The acquisition is expected to further bolster KSL’s investment portfolio in Australia, which includes a majority stake in luxury lodge operator, Baillie Lodges.
Worldshalemarkets.com

Equinor set to drill Norwegian Sea wildcat

By Bojan Lepic Norwegian oil major Equinor has been given a drilling permit to drill a new wildcat well in the Norwegian Sea, offshore Norway. The post Equinor set to drill Norwegian Sea wildcat appeared first on…. …. For more great articles: Offshore Energy Today.