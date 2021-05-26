The Caribbean Writer Calls for Creative Work and Artwork for Volume 36
The Caribbean Writer has issued a call for submissions for Volume 36 under the 2021 theme: “Disruption, Disguise and Illuminations.” More and more, as history meets day-to-day experiences, epiphanies unfold, and, as we self-interrogate the disruption motifs in many of these illuminations, the roots of prevailing disruptions emerge, complicated by disguise. Writers are invited to offer for consideration creative works exploring this theme in its widest permutations.stjohnsource.com