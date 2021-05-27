NCPG adds five as board of directors election closes

Former CIO to large retailers, a Constellation Software Company CFO, and former Accenture Canada President to stand for election. TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (" Pivotree" or the " Company"), today announced its Board of Directors ("Board") has nominated three new directors, Ashlee Aldridge, Brian Beattie and William (Bill) Morris who will stand for election, along with current members standing for re-election William Di Nardo, Vernon Lobo, Bryan O'Neil, Scott Bryan and Richard Powers, at this year's annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held on June 30, 2021. If all are elected, Pivotree's Board will comprise eight directors, six of which will be independent.