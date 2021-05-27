Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

NCPG adds five as board of directors election closes

By Craig Davies
casinobeats.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Council on Problem Gambling has announced the results of board of directors election, with five individuals subsequently being elected to serve terms from July 2021 to July 2024. These include Jeffrey Derevensky, the director of the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University,...

casinobeats.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Responsible Gambling#Executive Directors#Board Members#Executive President#Council Members#Mcgill University#Ncpg Executive Director#Directors Election#Incumbent Directors#Problem Gambling Advocate#Affiliates#Organisational Goals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Marketing
Related
Presidential Electionmiamivalleytoday.com

Board certifies election results

TROY — The Miami County Board of Elections certified results from the May 4 Primary Election during its regular meeting Tuesday evening. The totals included 5,817 ballots cast out of 74,988 registered voters for an overall turnout of 7.76%. As is customary, the board conducted pre-and post-official public tests of...
Calvert County, MDSo Md News.com

Money added to election board budget

Elections have consequences, as do legislative sessions. A bill recently passed by the Maryland General Assembly is mandating that Calvert County add to its early voting centers. During Tuesday’s board of county commissioners’ meeting, Gail Hatfield, Calvert’s elections administrator, told the panel that the new law requires the jurisdiction have...
Clinton County, OHwnewsj.com

Volunteers sought for MHRB Board of Directors

Clinton County or Warren County residents who have an interest in assisting the direction of local alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services are invited to apply for a position on the volunteer board of directors for Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) coming available on July 1.
Electionscooperatornews.com

Electing New Board Members

The annual election is probably the biggest event in the administrative life of the condominium, homeowners or cooperative community. For board members and residents alike, it's their most important performance. The board members elected that night will be responsible for overseeing the financial stability of the association and the proper...
Politicsyoursun.com

Swiftmud elects Governing Board officers

The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board voted Tuesday to elect officers for the 2021-2022 term. The Governing Board sets policy for the district, commonly known as Swiftmud, whose mission is to protect water resources, minimize flood risks, and ensure the public’s water needs are met, according to a release.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pivotree Announces Three New Nominees For Election To The Board Of Directors

Former CIO to large retailers, a Constellation Software Company CFO, and former Accenture Canada President to stand for election. TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (" Pivotree" or the " Company"), today announced its Board of Directors ("Board") has nominated three new directors, Ashlee Aldridge, Brian Beattie and William (Bill) Morris who will stand for election, along with current members standing for re-election William Di Nardo, Vernon Lobo, Bryan O'Neil, Scott Bryan and Richard Powers, at this year's annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held on June 30, 2021. If all are elected, Pivotree's Board will comprise eight directors, six of which will be independent.
Oakland County, MIlegalnews.com

Four elected to seats on OCBA Board

Three incumbents and one newcomer were elected to the Oakland County Bar Association Board of Directors during its annual election in May. Elected to three-year terms – ending June 30, 2024 – were incumbent Aaron Burrell, an attorney with Dickinson Wright; Melinda Deel, current treasurer of the OCBA Board; Dean Googasian, secretary of the OCBA Board; and Kimberley Ann Ward, a past president of the D. Augustus Straker Bar Association.
Atlanta, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Alex Valente and Chris McCoy elected to Cumberland CID Board of Directors

(CUMBERLAND)- Commercial property owners of the Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID) elected Alex Valente and Chris McCoy to the Cumberland CID Board of Directors at a Caucus of Electors Thursday morning. Valente and McCoy filled two open seats created by the retirement of Mason Zimmerman and Steven Barnhouse from the Board. Board Chairman John Shern also was re-elected.
Worcester, MAworcesterma.gov

Board of Election Commissioners

The Board of Election Commissioners shall conduct a virtual meeting on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at which time a hearing shall be held concerning a change in voting location for voters in Ward 9 – Precincts 1, 2, 3. The change, will move the voting location within...
Businessmartechseries.com

Alliance Data Stockholders Elect Karin Kimbrough to Board of Directors

Company’s multi-year board refreshment plan continues to enhance diversity of knowledge, skills, gender, race/ethnicity and experience. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) a leading global provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, has announced the election of Karin J. Kimbrough to its board of directors. Ms. Kimbrough was elected at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held Thursday, May 27, along with nominees Ralph J. Andretta, Roger H. Ballou, John C. Gerspach, Jr., Rajesh Natarajan, Timothy J. Theriault, Laurie A. Tucker and Sharen J. Turney, each of whom served as Alliance Data directors during the 2020-2021 term. As an independent director, Ms. Kimbrough will serve on the compensation and risk committees, bringing decades of experience in business strategy, financial stability monitoring and risk mitigation strategies. She currently serves as chief economist at LinkedIn Corporation.
Chicago, ILseiu73.org

Chicago Wins Elected School Board

A major victory for the families in Chicago, HB2908 was passed in the State Senate today providing a elected representative school board. “We thank Senator Robert Martwick (D-10) and Representative Delia Ramirez (D-4) for their hard work in finally bringing an elected school board to the City of Chicago,” said Dian Palmer, President of SEIU Local 73. “The passage of HB2908 is a significant achievement.”
Lehighton, PATimes News

Five candidates remain for LASD board

Lehighton Area School District will have a contested race for seats on its school board in November. Five candidates will vie for four seats based on unofficial results from Tuesday’s preliminary election. On the Democratic ticket, Jennifer Laible led with 614 votes. She will advance to the general election along...
Mineola, NYtheislandnow.com

DeCillis elected to Mineola Board of Education

Middle school teacher Stacey DeCillis was elected to the Mineola Board of Education on Tuesday, filling the seat previously held by President Christine Napolitano, who did not seek re-election. DeCillis received 699 votes while Trustee Brian Widman, who also ran unopposed, for his third term on the board, received 680...
Winter Park, FLwestorlandonews.com

Lighthouse Works Adds Brian Vann to Board of Directors

Lighthouse Works, an organization that provides competitive job opportunities for blind and visually impaired adults, recently added Brian Vann to its Board of Directors. Vann currently serves as vice president of business development for CareMetx. He brings more than 20 years of business experience and significant community involvement to the Lighthouse Works board.
Scotland, SDYankton Daily Press

Scotland School Board Election Slated

SCOTLAND — Voters in the Scotland school district will head to the polls Tuesday to elect two school board members. The three candidates for the two open seats are Jason Bietz, Michelle Behl Hlavac and Brandon Fischer. The top two finishers win three-year terms. Bietz and Hlavac are incumbents, while...
Steamboat Springs, COchsaanow.com

Luke DeWolfe elected the next president of CHSAA's Board of Directors

Luke DeWolfe, athletic director at Steamboat Springs High School, has been elected to serve as the next president of the CHSAA’s Board of Directors. For the next two years, DeWolfe will lead the Board, which represents member schools, leagues, districts and associations with the collective goal of fostering the health and development of high school activities in Colorado. With his term set to cover the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, DeWolfe said he is ready to help guide the CHSAA and its membership towards a shared vision of the future.
Presidential ElectionPost Register

Pehrson elected to highway district board

Pehrson will represent Zone 3 on the board for a four-year term after receiving 173 votes. Write-in candidate Ryan McAffee received 85 votes in the election. The 258 people who voted May 18 represented 27 percent of the 939 registered voters in the highway district. The 49 ballots cast in...