Agricultural Plan Task Survey Seeks Vital Public Input on Food Security

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to improve food security in the territory, the recently formed Agricultural Plan Task Force is asking for community input via a survey on local food sources/agriculture to better understand community needs and perceptions. This input will be crucial in formulating a territorywide Agricultural Plan, as called for in Act 8404, which was signed into law in December 2020.

stjohnsource.com
