Blooms from Northern Germany

By GPOD Contributor
finegardening.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we’re headed off to Angeln in northern Germany! Tracy Asmussen is sharing some shots of a beautiful home garden while eagerly anticipating the arrival of summer. I love how every petal on this lovely rose flower seems to be shaded a different color. I wonder if it smells as beautiful as it looks?

