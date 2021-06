Report by Paula Antolini, May 24, 2021, 5:43PM EDT. “At least 18 teens and young adults in Connecticut have shown symptoms of heart problems after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, acting health commissioner Dr. Deirdre Gifford said Monday. Gifford said all but one of the young adults hospitalized for signs of heart problems have been released. Four of those young residents were hospitalized at Yale New Haven Health and three at Connecticut Children’s,” reports NBC CT, “All of the cases that were reported to us were hospitalized, the vast majority for a couple of days,” Gifford said at the governor’s regular Monday COVID-19 news conference. “One individual that we’re aware of is still hospitalized. The other 17 have been sent home and they’re doing fine.”