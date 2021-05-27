Fresno Housing Authority renews $300,000 contract with police despite critics’ concerns

We are about to select a name for the newest school in Fresno Unified, the 111th campus, if my count is correct. I say “we” because the naming of a school, at its purest expression, is a community’s choice. The usual school board politics need not rear its head. After all, the person so honored is often dead. He or she seeks no recognition. He or she pulls no strings. The selection of a name, if done in accordance with the people’s will, might even say something charitable about our city.