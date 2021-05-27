Cancel
Fresno, CA

Fresno Housing Authority renews $300,000 contract with police despite critics’ concerns

By Cassandra Garibay
Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

The City and County Boards of Commissioners of the Fresno Housing Authority have approved the renewal of a $300,000 contract with the Fresno Police Department. Central Valley Urban Institute, Black Women for Wellness and the California Legislative Black Caucus spoke in opposition of the board’s decision, stating the funds could be better invested in resident services or harm reduction. The criticism echoed what was said nearly a year prior by community organizations including the Fresno Barrios Unidos, Council on American Islamic Relations, the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, and Faith in the Valley regarding Fresno Housing’s relationship with the police department.

www.fresnobee.com
