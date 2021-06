At the May 20 Lanesboro School Board meeting, board member Steve Snyder asked when the final walk-through for the facilities project would be taking place. Superintendent Matt Schultz said that the final punch list walk-through would occur on May 26, but there are still some things left to do before everything is complete. The asphalt needs to be done on both parking lots, the PA systems needs to be finished with the clocks and additional phone lines for the special education offices, and there is some trim and caulking inside the school to be taken care of. Schultz noted that the project is still on budget and will remain that way.