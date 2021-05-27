John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas Heat up Their ‘Leftover Feelings’

Gentle guitar fingerpicking carries us into a lush soundscape where capering fiddle strokes circle around shimmering dobro runs, providing a luxuriant bed for Doni Zasloff’s and Eric Lindberg’s swirling and soaring harmonies on this vibrant Celtic ballad. As Lindberg describes the song, "In the style of an old Irish/English riddle song, ‘Where Oh Where’ is a question and answer, wondering where some of our basic human qualities are in troubling times. We of course don’t have the answers, but in the lyrics, we find ways to deduce that these things are all still out there in the natural world. For us, we wanted to draw from these stories that we all know from the Bible, enabling us to present a more universal song while still being true to our own heritage as Jewish Americans." The gentle beauty of Zalsoff’s and Lindberg’s vocals and the sparkling splendor of the crystalline instrumentation echo with a spaciousness that dwells in our hearts long after the song is finished, resonating palpably in our hearts and souls.