John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas Heat up Their ‘Leftover Feelings’
John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas should have collaborated before now. They did, technically, record together for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, but that wasn’t a proper collaboration. Singer-songwriter Hiatt and Dobro master Douglas have enough overlap that their Venn diagram of interests looks very promising on paper, and the new release Leftover Feelings proves even to surpass that promise. The album merges Hiatt’s rootsy side and the Jerry Douglas Band’s bluegrassy side into something that’s not exactly either (though there are no drums) but a little of each in an Americana sound enhanced by Douglas’ production work. As Hiatt reflects on memory, loss, and desire, the band’s marvelous playing leads to one of the best albums of the year.www.popmatters.com