6/4/2021 – The final of the FTX Crypto Cup, which ended on Monday, could hardly have been more exciting, as Magnus Carlsen and Wesley So fought a thrilling duel that Carlsen only won with a victory in the eleventh and final encounter, the Armageddon game. The stakes were high for both sides and Carlsen and So made a few more or less serious mistakes and allowed themselves some unpleasantly short draws, but all in all the level of the match was still high. Daniel King took a closer look at the "best game" of the final. | Photos: Lennart Ootes.