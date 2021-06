Communicate Often and Effectively — In times of uncertainty, leaders need to over-communicate. Leadership visibility, responsiveness, and the repetition of information create comfort, even when that information is repetitive. We’ve all felt anxiety when there is a lack of information on even the smallest level, like a flight delay. So as a leader, plan on doing a lot of outreach to your stakeholders. Taking it even further, invest in becoming a better speaker, and role play different situations where you may have to take difficult questions.