MEDINA, Ohio --The Medina Historic District will be buzzing with activity from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 as Main Street Medina presents a full day of free family fun. The Kids Day of Safety & Play is a great way to start the summer season, with games, activities, summer reading and a huge safety fair. The majority of the activities will take place on and around the Medina square.