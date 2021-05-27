María Grand Updates Sonny Rollins for the New Century with RECIPROCITY

Saxophonist María Grand—born in 1992 in Switzerland but with a decade of working in New York City on the New Jazz scene—has an enigmatic, searching tone. She can use a silvery sheen to slide her lines of melody at you, but she has also developed a brawnier tone that links her back to other saxophones traditions. Her lines sometimes wander in a linear manner that evokes Sonny Rollins, and at other times, they circle in small cells of melody that belie her long tenure in Steve Coleman’s band and work with musicians such as Vijay Iyer.