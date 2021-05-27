Council OKs zoning district

As a Richfield resident and business owner for more than 30 years, I believe that the construction and operation of a community recreation center in Richfield is a waste of taxpayer money and would create a tremendous financial burden on the taxpayers for years to come. The current availability of local parks, programming and rooms for rental are more than enough for a small community with limited resources. For those that prefer an indoor fitness center or one with a pool, the Broadview Heights Recreation Center is conveniently close by, and they would likely appreciate the business from Richfield residents. I urge the Richfield Village Council to do the right thing by making financially responsible decisions and to direct their time, energy and finite village resources to roads, schools, police and fire. Drop the Richfield Community Recreation Center initiative as a waste of taxpayer money. Our real estate taxes have sky rocketed with the schools and the parks. I feel enough is enough. Our economy is uncertain, as evidenced by the number of buildings just in our area with vacancies. Maybe in several years things will be more stable, but not at this time.