Richfield, OH

Council OKs zoning district

By Patrick Shade
Akron Leader Publications
 6 days ago

RICHFIELD — In a spirited public hearing, Richfield Village Council heard opinions on the proposed Briarwood Estates development project prior to the May 18 regular Council meeting. Under the proposed development, 119 acres of land would be annexed from Richfield Township to Richfield Village, and up to 130 single-family housing...

www.akron.com
