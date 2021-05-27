Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOKYO — A physician representing a Japanese medical body warned Thursday that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus. Dr. Naoto Ueyama, chairman of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government had underestimated...

www.ajc.com
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Medicine#Ioc#Medical Doctors#Japanese#The Japan Doctors Union#Asahi Shimbun#Playbooks#British Medical Journal#Paralympics#Tokyo Bay#Osaka#Strains#Athletes#Dr Naoto Ueyama#Hospitals#Canada#Britain#Tokyo#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Place
Asia
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

India variant continues spread in county

Mesa County still is the only place in the state to see cases of the India variant of the original COVID-19 virus, but it now has another one from abroad, this time from Brazil. The county went from having 20 cases Tuesday of the more contagious variant that was first...
WorldPosted by
WRAL News

The Latest: Australia court upholds ban on pandemic travel

CANBERRA, Australia — An Australian court has rejected a challenge to the federal government’s draconian power to prevent most citizens from leaving the country so they don’t bring the coronavirus home. Most Australians have been stranded in their home nation for more than a year under a government emergency order...
Public Healthhawaiitelegraph.com

Scientist warns India-related variant could trigger another wave in UK

LONDON, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The India-related coronavirus variant could drive another wave in Britain, a British government advisory scientist warned Thursday. "The virus just got faster," said Andrew Hayward, a professor from the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), indicating that Britain could be at the start of a third COVID-19 wave.
TravelVOA

US Issues ‘Do Not Travel’ Warning for Japan Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

With less than two months remaining before the opening ceremony, the Tokyo Olympics received another jolt Monday when the U.S. government issued a warning for its citizens not to travel to Japan due to rising rates of new COVID-19 cases. The State Department issued its highest travel advisory warning, Level...
SportsCNN

What could happen if the Tokyo Olympics get canceled?

(CNN) — With a little over two months until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the possibility of a cancellation looms large over the Games. As Japan battles a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a state of emergency in Tokyo and other prefectures remains in place until the end of the month, there is mounting pressure from health experts, business leaders and the Japanese public to call off the Games.
Pharmaceuticalskasu.org

Experts Warn Lag In Global Vaccinations Could Lead To Dangerous Variants

It sometimes feels as if someone gave an all-clear signal for the pandemic. Many Americans are emerging from isolation and resuming at least some of their old routines. Though we're just getting started on vaccinating kids and nobody under 12 has a shot, the CDC says 50% of adults 18 and over are vaccinated now. But for much of the rest of the world, the picture could hardly be more different. Health experts are warning the consequences of that could be severe for people in those countries and also for the United States. NPR's Nurith Aizenman reports.
Worldomahanews.net

Tokyo 2021 Olympics could become a test of governmental hypocrisy

After its unwillingness to help stranded Australians in India during the pandemic, our government is still sending athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, writes Marie M'Balla-Ndi Oelgemoeller. ON 16 OCTOBER 1968 in Mexico City, American track and field athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos respectively won the gold and silver medals...
TravelPosted by
CBS News

U.S. warns against travel to Japan, adding pressure as officials try to salvage COVID-battered Tokyo Olympics

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned Americans against traveling to Japan because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, and that includes people who might have been hoping to soak up the atmosphere during this summer's Tokyo Olympics. The advisory will not keep U.S. athletes out of the Summer Games, but it does increase the already-tremendous pressure on the Olympics' organizers.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Top Doctor Warns Japan: Brace for Century of Shame Over ‘Olympic Coronavirus Variant’

It’s just eight weeks until the Summer Olympics are set to get underway in Tokyo—and the preparations couldn’t really be going any worse. Most of Japan’s urban population is living under a state of emergency, and polls keep showing that most people want the Games to be postponed or completely canceled. That sentiment is unlikely to be helped by a new warning from the head of the Japan Doctors Union, who said the Olympics could create a new virus variant that would shame the nation for a century. “All of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a new strain of the virus potentially emerging,” said Naoto Ueyama. “It could even mean a Tokyo Olympic strain of the virus being named in this way, which would be a huge tragedy and something which would be the target of criticism, even for 100 years.”
Des Moines, IADaily Gate City

Skateboarding grinds into the Tokyo Olympics

Hundreds of the best skateboarders in the world competed at the Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa to try to qualify for the Tokyo summer games where the sport will be making its Olympic debut in July. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
EnvironmentNewswise

Rings of Fire: How heat could impact the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Newswise — High levels of heat and humidity driven by climate change could pose a significant threat to competitors at the Tokyo Olympics in July, a new study backed by leading athletes, the British Association for Sustainability in Sport (BASIS) and scientists from the University of Portsmouth's Extreme Environment Laboratory and the Priestley International Centre for Climate at Leeds University warns.
WorldThe Independent

London 2012 stars could return when Hege Riise names Tokyo Olympics squad

The countdown to Great Britain’s Tokyo Olympics women’s football campaign will begin in earnest on Thursday when Hege Riise’s squad for the Games is announced. An 18-strong group plus a four-player standby list is to be confirmed with just under two months to go before Riise’s side are scheduled to open their Group E matches by facing Chile.