Texas book authors, artists, musicians among the featured guests for this weekend’s Lone Star Festival
(Seguin) — You’re invited to cuddle up with a good book this weekend in downtown Seguin. The city of Seguin is preparing to welcome Texas authors, artists and musicians for the first ever Lone Star Festival. The event scheduled for Saturday is being hosted by the Texas Authors Institute of History, a non-profit museum dedicated to preserving the “rich history of Texas authors while inspiring future writers.”seguintoday.com