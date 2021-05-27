Cancel
Michigan State

Where to find 6 magnificent Michigan sand dunes for your next vacation

By Emily Bingham
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 5 days ago
Michigan’s sand dunes come in many forms, from soft, sloping shoulders of sand to white-gold expanses so vast they can be seen from space. They can shelter rare and endangered wildlife, anchor peaceful beach days, provide the backdrop for beautiful hikes, and in some instances offer a landscape for unbeatable off-roading adventures. Where should you go to experience these beautiful, iconic, ever-shifting shoreline monuments? Read on to find out.

The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
State
Michigan State
Michigan Lifestyle
Saugatuck, MI
