What a great weekend for Mother’s Day. I hope you got to see and tell your mother how happy you are that she is your mother and what she means to you. I got to see what’s left of the family that lives around here. Lorraine and I got to see our kids and her mother was here. I wish I could say everything was wonderful with my family, but I got sick and my younger brother is up in Idaho very close to meeting his maker. He has been ill for some time with this darn cancer that takes so many of our friends.