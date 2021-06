Football fans of the world rejoice; the NFL has officially released the season schedules for all franchises in the 2022 season. While NFL betting fanatics are already probably narrowing down what the best strategies to winning in this upcoming season are, some questions have risen regarding the schedule. Which teams will truly benefit from their schedules? And on the other hand who will have to work extra and maybe even pull off a miracle or two in order to make the best out of their season? Let’s take a look.