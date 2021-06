Taylor Trammell is six games into his return to the Minor Leagues. He has yet to finish a game with fewer than two hits. Hot streaks like this don’t come around too often. “I would say probably toward the end of Spring Training this year,” Trammell said of the last time he remembered hitting the way his last week has gone. “And then more than likely probably high school. There was a time when I literally was like, ‘I don’t think I can get out’ in high school.”