KANKAKEE — A HAZMAT team is on the scene at the former Jaffe Drugs in the 200 block of East Court Street in downtown Kankakee. The crews were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and as of 10:50 a.m., they were still working at the location and began dressing in HAZMAT suits. It is unknown at this time exactly why they were called to the scene. Barry Jaffe, a co-owner of the building, said he was called to store around 9 a.m. and was on scene around 10:30 a.m.