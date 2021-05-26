Minnesota: Governor Signs Legislation into Law to Legalize Medical Marijuana Flower

New Mexico’s Senate failed to hear a marijuana legalization bill as time ticked down to the close of the legislative session on Saturday. With just hours left before lawmakers adjourned, however, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said she’ll call them back soon for a special session to consider the issue of ending cannabis prohibition. “We’re going to have a special session in a week or so, and we’re going to get cannabis because I am not going to wait another year,” the governor said in comments to the Sandoval County Democratic Party on Saturday. “We’re going to win it and it’s going to have the social justice aspects that we know have to be in a package.” The governor’s office said that as lawmakers continued through a session that stretched past midnight, Lujan Grisham “has had very productive conversations with leadership on both sides about a path forward on legalized adult-use cannabis.” “It’s important enough and we’re close enough that the governor firmly believes it will be worth an extra effort to close the deal,” the statement said. The legalization measure, HB 12, which passed the House of Representatives last month, was repeatedly delayed during the week amid a frantic push by lawmakers to make amendments to the nearly 200-page bill. While the full Senate was scheduled to hear the legislation Friday, it became clear over the course of the day that wouldn’t happen. The legislature officially came to a close at noon Saturday. To make that deadline, the Senate would have had to pass the measure, then the full House would have needed to sign off on the Senate’s changes. If the House had rejected the changes, the two chambers would’ve formed a conference committee to hammer out a deal. “Everyone’s first preference is that this gets done and…