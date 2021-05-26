Cancel
Minnesota: Governor Signs Legislation into Law to Legalize Medical Marijuana Flower

By Carly Wolf, NORML State Policies Manager
norml.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota signed legislation into law Tuesday that includes provisions permitting registered medical cannabis patients who are 21 or older to access medical cannabis flower. A bicameral conference committee approved the policy change as part of a broader omnibus bill related to healthcare earlier this month....

norml.org
