St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Names New Lower School Assistant Principal

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School announces the promotion of Mrs. Heather Dalelio to the position of Lower School Assistant Principal, effective July 1, 2021. Mrs. Dalelio started working at St. Anne-Pacelli in 1999 as a 1st grade teacher. She then taught St. Anne-Pacelli Kindergarten students from 2000 until 2004, when the first of two of her children was born. She returned to St. Anne-Pacelli in 2010 and has taught Kindergarten ever since. Over the past several years, Mrs. Dalelio has also served as an assistant coach and team manager for our Vikings Middle School Soccer Teams. In her new role as Lower School Assistant Principal, she will work alongside St. Anne-Pacelli Lower School Principal Dr. Jocelyn Smith to coordinate, supervise and manage the Lower School (Preschool-8th grades).