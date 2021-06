Want to leverage the digital finance revolution for your e-commerce strategy? Then you need to know about Klarna. Klarna is paving the way as an alternative digital credit provider for consumers. It’s the most popular buy now pay later (BNPL) provider with over 14 million users in 2020. You can find it on large e-commerce sites like ASOS and high end equipment retailers like Peloton. Alongside the likes of Paypal, Klarna is becoming a staple offering you see at a check out.