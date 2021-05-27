Cancel
Unlock Elevated Learning Experiences With Employee Training Software

By Find Top Authoring Tools
elearningindustry.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake Learning Experiences To The Next Level With The Best Employee Training Software. The shift to a digital workplace had already gathered momentum in the years leading up to COVID-19––the pandemic simply accelerated this trend and shows no signs of slowing down. In a 2020 study conducted by Growmotely, professionals and entrepreneurs alike shared their thoughts on remote work with 74% of professionals and 76% of entrepreneurs expecting work from home to become the new standard. Beyond this prediction, 97% of employees don’t want to return to the office full-time, preferring flexible work options with some remote work for an optimal employee experience.

Las Vegas, NVpmi.edu

Online Learning: Tips and Tricks for a Successful Experience

If you are thinking about continuing your education with one of Pima Medical Institute’s 100% online degree programs, now could be a great time to reevaluate your home office space. Follow a few tips and tricks below to help you thrive throughout your experience. For the best results, focus on...
Small BusinessEngadget

Learn how to fund and run your startup with this expert-led training package

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Outside an MBA or a professional mentorship, getting access to advanced business insight is extremely difficult. If you’re an entrepreneur with the vision and drive to make a small organization successful, skills like raising capital may still be out of reach because there are few affordable places where you can learn them. fills the accessibility gap by providing courses designed to guide you to becoming an effective CEP of your own company, and right now lifetime access is on sale for $40.
Businesselearningindustry.com

Learning Pool Awarded World Class Accreditation For Employee Engagement

Learning Pool Earns World Class Accreditation From Best Companies. Accreditations from Best Companies are the recognized standard in workplace engagement. Working with some of the world’s best-known brands, Best Companies measures, improves and recognizes great workplace engagement and compiles annual ‘Best Companies to Work For’ lists for organizations such as The Sunday Times and Business Insider.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Two-stage Training for Learning from Label Proportions

Learning from label proportions (LLP) aims at learning an instance-level classifier with label proportions in grouped training data. Existing deep learning based LLP methods utilize end-to-end pipelines to obtain the proportional loss with Kullback-Leibler divergence between the bag-level prior and posterior class distributions. However, the unconstrained optimization on this objective can hardly reach a solution in accordance with the given proportions. Besides, concerning the probabilistic classifier, this strategy unavoidably results in high-entropy conditional class distributions at the instance level. These issues further degrade the performance of the instance-level classification. In this paper, we regard these problems as noisy pseudo labeling, and instead impose the strict proportion consistency on the classifier with a constrained optimization as a continuous training stage for existing LLP classifiers. In addition, we introduce the mixup strategy and symmetric crossentropy to further reduce the label noise. Our framework is model-agnostic, and demonstrates compelling performance improvement in extensive experiments, when incorporated into other deep LLP models as a post-hoc phase.
Computerselearningindustry.com

The 5 Best Learning Experience Platform Features

You’re likely already familiar with your organization’s Learning Management System, or LMS. It’s where your eLearning courses live, you sign up for instructor-led training, or view your record of learning. It’s the system that automates many administrative tasks pertaining to learning, such as reporting course completions and assessment scores. LMSs have been around for 20+ years and are efficient at what they do, but learning is more than the formal programs like annual compliance training and onboarding.
Cell Phonesinnotechtoday.com

How You Can Engage Employees During Training Using a Mobile LMS

Employee engagement is important in many contexts but is especially relevant when it comes to training. Unless team members are interested and attuned to what they are being taught, they might not gain much from the experience. This is where a mobile learning management system (LMS) can be useful, providing...
Economytechaeris.com

Employee training tips for tech startups to build a powerful workforce

Tech startups and small businesses have had a challenging time in the pandemic. Many tech startups were forced to shut shop or downsize with a significant reduction in customer buying power. It has led to startup owners being conscientious about every expense and where they invest their money. While tech...
Economytwollow.com

9 Tips for Successful Employee Training

Do you want your employees to get more joy out of your training program? Perhaps you plan to do some social engineering tests and worry that your staff will not learn anything from them. Whichever is your case, know that you are not alone. Many business owners struggle with effectively training their employees. Nevertheless, it is achievable, provided you know what you are doing.
Softwareenterprisetalk.com

Leveraging Digital Employee Experience Management Software to Transform Today’s Dynamic Workplace

“Digital Employee Experience is too significant to measure by running a brief survey every now and then on a small user group, which is why this space is ripe for advancement. It needs to be measured factually, based on sound technical metrics and sentiment data, and at every step of the employee’s digital journey,” says Yassine Zaied, Chief Strategy Officer, Nexthink, in an exclusive interview with EnterpriseTalk.
ScienceScience Now

Experience replay is associated with efficient nonlocal learning

You are currently viewing the abstract. Adaptive decision-making requires assimilation of reward information to guide subsequent choices. However, actions and outcomes are often separated by time and space, rendering this difficult. In reinforcement learning, this problem can be solved using “model-based” inference, in which an agent leverages a learned model of the environment to link local reward to nonlocal actions; this process is known as experience replay.
Educationuniversityaffairs.ca

Integrating skills training and course learning outcomes

The winter term is now behind you – and if you teach spring/summer, possibly most or all of the spring term as well. Congratulations! You are likely looking forward to a well-deserved break. One thing that will make that break more restful is to do a small amount of planning...
SoftwareThe Future of Things

Is AI the Future of Training for New Employees?

Everywhere you look in technology today, you find buzz about the promise of emergent technologies such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). From curating the content that we watch on streaming services to finding ways to improve intense logistical processes, ML- and AI-based technologies already impact our lives in many ways. Increasingly, these tools are making their way into the office.
TechnologyRochester Business Journal

AI tools aid in individualizing the employee benefit experience

Artificial intelligence and data analytics are quickly being adopted for a wide array of uses, and in recent years have spread to the human resources and employee’s benefits space through data analysis and other AI-like tools that can improve employee experience and aid business owners. Artificial intelligence, machine learning and related technologies are often associated with ...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Training With Data Dependent Dynamic Learning Rates

Recently many first and second order variants of SGD have been proposed to facilitate training of Deep Neural Networks (DNNs). A common limitation of these works stem from the fact that they use the same learning rate across all instances present in the dataset. This setting is widely adopted under the assumption that loss functions for each instance are similar in nature, and hence, a common learning rate can be used. In this work, we relax this assumption and propose an optimization framework which accounts for difference in loss function characteristics across instances. More specifically, our optimizer learns a dynamic learning rate for each instance present in the dataset. Learning a dynamic learning rate for each instance allows our optimization framework to focus on different modes of training data during optimization. When applied to an image classification task, across different CNN architectures, learning dynamic learning rates leads to consistent gains over standard optimizers. When applied to a dataset containing corrupt instances, our framework reduces the learning rates on noisy instances, and improves over the state-of-the-art. Finally, we show that our optimization framework can be used for personalization of a machine learning model towards a known targeted data distribution.
SoftwareCSO

Tailor security training to developers to tackle software supply chain risks

A lack of cohesion between software development teams and cybersecurity functions compounds the software supply chain risks faced by organizations, making it all the more urgent for cybersecurity leaders and their teams to better engage with and educate developers. Standard cybersecurity awareness training won’t be effective with developers, experts say. The training must be tailored to address the specific cyber risks surrounding the software development lifecycle.
Softwarethefabricator.com

Siemens Digital offers training program for users of its software

Siemens Digital Industries Software has launched Xcelerator Academy, which the company describes as a unified approach to “developing the skills of users, implementers, and developers during their digital transformation journeys with the Xcelerator portfolio.”. The global training program combines the company’s software tools, an Xcelerator-tailored curriculum, instructors with Xcelerator expertise,...
ComputersEngadget

Learn how to build Internet of Things devices with this $25 training

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Internet of Things devices make smart homes possible, and while you can invest in expensive hardware to make your life easier, learning how to build these gadgets yourself is more affordable, not to mention more fun. However, learning about tools like Arduino and ESP32 can be overwhelming without proper guidance. The Internet of Things & ESP32 Arduino Beginners Course Bundle offers expert instruction on ESP32, Web Server, email alerts and more, and .
Career Development & Adviceelearningindustry.com

The Flipped Classroom: An Effective Training Strategy For Employee Engagement

With virtual networking and communications taking over the world, business functions have become more flexible, leveraging the available resources for business functions to maximize capacity. Most people find it more convenient to work from home; they are more productive, multitask easier, and eliminate commuting. However, one fact that is less known in this new environment is that employee engagement is suffering; people are burned out with maintaining a satisfactory work-life balance.
Educationelearningindustry.com

Racing The Clock: How To Create A Course 'Fast' For Blended Learning

Rapid Blended Learning: How To Create A Course On A Tight Timeline. According to Valamis’ Global L&D Survey Comparison, 48% of stakeholders said time is the biggest obstacle for corporate L&D. Instructors don’t have the time to cover all the information that learners need to know; learners don’t have enough time to spend in the classroom on top of their job tasks; and eLearning designers simply don’t have enough time. Period.