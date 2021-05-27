Unlock Elevated Learning Experiences With Employee Training Software
Take Learning Experiences To The Next Level With The Best Employee Training Software. The shift to a digital workplace had already gathered momentum in the years leading up to COVID-19––the pandemic simply accelerated this trend and shows no signs of slowing down. In a 2020 study conducted by Growmotely, professionals and entrepreneurs alike shared their thoughts on remote work with 74% of professionals and 76% of entrepreneurs expecting work from home to become the new standard. Beyond this prediction, 97% of employees don’t want to return to the office full-time, preferring flexible work options with some remote work for an optimal employee experience.elearningindustry.com