Marijuana has become a main stay in our society and people make more use of it today than they ever have before in the past . Marijuana (often called cannabis) is a drug, made up of the flowers, leaves, and buds of the hemp plant Cannabis sativa. It’s primarily smoked in pipes or hand-rolled cigarettes, but can be vaporized, applied to the skin through creams, brewed into tea, cooked in food and really leveraged in hundreds of ways.