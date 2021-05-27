How To Drive Continuous Learning Outside The Formal Training Environment

Interns get very nervous on their first day at work and it is understandable but making them comfortable by setting up processes to make them feel welcome is vital. Most interns are usually still in college and the internship is part of their course units, so they are only temporary staff for some months or a year. At the end of their internship, you may have identified some of them who are smart and diligent that you would want to retain. Creating a warm environment for your interns tells a lot to them about how you value your staff equally and this could make them want to come back in the future. What are some of the ways to create a warm and welcoming environment for your interns?