How To Drive Continuous Learning Outside The Formal Training Environment

This study integrates the educators digital competency (DC), as an individual characteristic construct of the task-technology fit (TTF) theory, to examine a better fit between Moodle using and teaching task, and to investigate its effect on both Moodles utilization and their task performance. For assessing our proposed hypotheses, an online survey was conducted with 238 teaching staff from different departments of universities in Malaysia. Using Structural Equation Modelling (SEM), our analysis revealed that all the proposed components (i.e., technology literacy, knowledge deepening, presentation skills, and professional skills) of digital competency significantly influenced the TTF. The Task-Technology Fit was also found as an influential construct, which positively and significantly affected both Moodles utilization and teachers task performance. Besides, Moodles utilization was confirmed to be a substantial determinant of the performance impact. In the end, this study included limitations and future directions based on how the study's contribution can support academics and practitioners for assessing and understanding what particular components of digital competency impact TTF, which in turn may influence the systems utilization and performance impact.