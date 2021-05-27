Cancel
Career Development & Advice

How To Drive Continuous Learning Outside The Formal Training Environment

By Asha Pandey
elearningindustry.com
 5 days ago

Why Should Leaders and L&D Teams Care About Informal Learning. As corporate training departments are scrambling to deal with the implications of a remote working environment, the importance...

elearningindustry.com
Distance Education
Jobs
Career Development & Advice
Small BusinessEngadget

Learn how to fund and run your startup with this expert-led training package

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Outside an MBA or a professional mentorship, getting access to advanced business insight is extremely difficult. If you’re an entrepreneur with the vision and drive to make a small organization successful, skills like raising capital may still be out of reach because there are few affordable places where you can learn them. fills the accessibility gap by providing courses designed to guide you to becoming an effective CEP of your own company, and right now lifetime access is on sale for $40.
Career Development & Adviceelearningindustry.com

Lifelong L&D: How To Develop A Learning Culture To Support Modern Work Environments [eBook]

Secrets To Create A Continuous Learning Culture In Employee Training. Every successful employee training program is founded on a solid learning culture. Employees should have the opportunity to make mistakes, learn from them, and hone their talents at every stage of the journey. So, how do you develop a continuous learning culture to support your remote workforce and overcome emerging challenges? This eBook offers actionable tips for every use case, from onboarding to on-the-go support. Before we dive into the sneak preview, let's look at the traits of effective learning cultures that stand the test of time.
Jobselearningindustry.com

Making Your Employee Onboarding Process Fun (Even Online)

Remember that feeling of starting a new job? The excitement, anticipation? Reflecting on your employee onboarding process may feel different, but now you’re responsible for new hire training and it’s your job to make sure each and every new team member has a great experience joining your company. There are...
Career Development & Advicebanklesstimes.com

How to Create a Welcoming Environment For Your Interns

Interns get very nervous on their first day at work and it is understandable but making them comfortable by setting up processes to make them feel welcome is vital. Most interns are usually still in college and the internship is part of their course units, so they are only temporary staff for some months or a year. At the end of their internship, you may have identified some of them who are smart and diligent that you would want to retain. Creating a warm environment for your interns tells a lot to them about how you value your staff equally and this could make them want to come back in the future. What are some of the ways to create a warm and welcoming environment for your interns?
Video Gameselearningindustry.com

Immersive Learning Strategy: How To Use VR For Safety Training And Virtual Events

VR Training To Mitigate Risks And Boost User Engagement. The stakes are high when it comes to workplace safety, anti-terrorism training, and threat identification. These situations are also difficult to realistically replicate for training purposes. When mistakes made in real life could be costly or dangerous, virtual reality training is the perfect alternative. VR works well for many types of safety training, such as:
Educationelearningindustry.com

Racing The Clock: How To Create A Course 'Fast' For Blended Learning

Rapid Blended Learning: How To Create A Course On A Tight Timeline. According to Valamis’ Global L&D Survey Comparison, 48% of stakeholders said time is the biggest obstacle for corporate L&D. Instructors don’t have the time to cover all the information that learners need to know; learners don’t have enough time to spend in the classroom on top of their job tasks; and eLearning designers simply don’t have enough time. Period.
Career Development & Adviceelearningindustry.com

The Flipped Classroom: An Effective Training Strategy For Employee Engagement

With virtual networking and communications taking over the world, business functions have become more flexible, leveraging the available resources for business functions to maximize capacity. Most people find it more convenient to work from home; they are more productive, multitask easier, and eliminate commuting. However, one fact that is less known in this new environment is that employee engagement is suffering; people are burned out with maintaining a satisfactory work-life balance.
Career Development & Adviceelearningindustry.com

Post-Training: How To Make The Most Of Your LMS Reports

In a 2020 survey, L&D professionals reported learning analytics as the most important topic in workplace learning. That’s right, all the metrics collected in your LMS reports ranked #1 in what you should be focusing on. Whether you use an LMS or keep your own spreadsheets, you’re surrounded by data....
Softwareelearningindustry.com

Unlock Elevated Learning Experiences With Employee Training Software

Take Learning Experiences To The Next Level With The Best Employee Training Software. The shift to a digital workplace had already gathered momentum in the years leading up to COVID-19––the pandemic simply accelerated this trend and shows no signs of slowing down. In a 2020 study conducted by Growmotely, professionals and entrepreneurs alike shared their thoughts on remote work with 74% of professionals and 76% of entrepreneurs expecting work from home to become the new standard. Beyond this prediction, 97% of employees don’t want to return to the office full-time, preferring flexible work options with some remote work for an optimal employee experience.
Educationelearningindustry.com

9 Strategies To Deliver Great Learner Experiences And Learning Experiences In Your L&D Programs

The world has seen an expansion into virtual working and learning. If you ask typical eLearners what their “experience” has been with a course, they’ll likely talk about what they learned and how much they liked (or disliked!) what was taught. This feedback is a binary way of expressing their experiences. Their likes or dislikes about certain aspects of learning are only part of, not the entirety, of a learner’s experience.
Technologyarxiv.org

Digital competency of educators in the virtual learning environment: a structural equation modeling analysis

This study integrates the educators digital competency (DC), as an individual characteristic construct of the task-technology fit (TTF) theory, to examine a better fit between Moodle using and teaching task, and to investigate its effect on both Moodles utilization and their task performance. For assessing our proposed hypotheses, an online survey was conducted with 238 teaching staff from different departments of universities in Malaysia. Using Structural Equation Modelling (SEM), our analysis revealed that all the proposed components (i.e., technology literacy, knowledge deepening, presentation skills, and professional skills) of digital competency significantly influenced the TTF. The Task-Technology Fit was also found as an influential construct, which positively and significantly affected both Moodles utilization and teachers task performance. Besides, Moodles utilization was confirmed to be a substantial determinant of the performance impact. In the end, this study included limitations and future directions based on how the study's contribution can support academics and practitioners for assessing and understanding what particular components of digital competency impact TTF, which in turn may influence the systems utilization and performance impact.
Career Development & Adviceringcentral.com

How to create the best hybrid work environment

55% of employees want to work remotely at least three days a week. Hybrid work businesses will need to take both offices and homes into account. Here are several qualities of successful hybrid workplaces. Hybrid work is no longer a myth. A PwC survey found that most companies are already...
Educationphennd.org

Fusion Course: Enhancing Education through Community-Based Learning – Jun 7-11 or 21-25

With the COVID-19 outlook brightening, get critical training and support as you continue to adapt to online and hybrid teaching and pivot towards in-person learning again this fall. Regardless of the setting, the Fusion Course offers virtual instruction for how to integrate community engagement methodologies into existing curricula to improve the quality of course delivery and foster student engagement.
Visual Arttheartofeducation.edu

5 Effortless Adaptive Art Strategies That Won’t Compromise Your Curriculum

The art room is a magical place where we see all levels of learners together. We often provide a haven for struggling students to shine. Unfortunately, our classroom can also quickly become overwhelming or anxiety-ridden for others. Some students have invisible or hidden disabilities, whereas others have disabilities that are more easily identifiable. Some students spend most of their day in a self-contained classroom with one-on-one aides but fully engage in our art room independently.
EducationeSchool Online

5 steps to build and strengthen students’ networks

Building and strengthening students’ networks helps to support student well-being and expand their sense of future possible selves, according to researchers at the Clayton Christensen Institute who have released a new playbook with strategies to create strong student relationships. The playbook offers five steps for building and strengthening students’ networks,...
Career Development & Adviceprnewsonline.com

Creative Hiring: How to Think Outside the LinkedIn Box

There’s something rote about the hiring process: sorting through thousands of profiles, ticking off qualifications, filing in the application tracker. In some industries, that's fine, but in a field as creatively driven as PR, LinkedIn alone may not be the best route to discover a match. Traditional methods attract traditional...
Educationuniversityaffairs.ca

Integrating skills training and course learning outcomes

The winter term is now behind you – and if you teach spring/summer, possibly most or all of the spring term as well. Congratulations! You are likely looking forward to a well-deserved break. One thing that will make that break more restful is to do a small amount of planning...