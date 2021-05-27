Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Critics of North Dakota law: Get asbestos health screening

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor unions and veterans groups are urging North Dakotans who may have been exposed to asbestos to get screened before a new law takes effect that they say will make it more difficult to sue. Backers of the Republican-backed law, which will take effect Aug. 1 and will bar people from suing over asbestos exposure unless they’ve already been sickened by it, say it’s largely meant to guard against fraudulent claims. Critics, though, say the law is an industry bailout that will strip workers of rights and make it much harder for them to file suit over exposure. Nearly 740 North Dakotans have died from asbestos exposure since 1999, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention database.

knoxradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Unions#Disease Prevention#Disease Control#North Dakotans#Republican#Ap#Asbestos Exposure#Critics#Fraudulent Claims#Backers#People#Suit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Health
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Bismarck, NDThe Dickinson Press

Vaccination rates stall among young in North Dakota

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 31. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 707. TOTAL...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
PoliticsGrand Forks Herald

Letter: An un-American new law in North Dakota

A new North Dakota law is sneaking into public schools’ divine command that is, to be blunt, un-American. Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a law that has the goal of imposing on every public school classroom a set of biblical law that begins, “I am the Lord your God … You shall have no other gods before me.”
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

31 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 31 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday. No new deaths have been reported. 1,504 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is 4.26%. There...
Real EstatePosted by
Hot 97-5

These Are North Dakota’s 10 Least Expensive Cities To Live In

According to the website Niche, these are North Dakota's 10 least expensive cities to live in. Before we get to that, here's how they determined their data. It's based on the cheapest places to live in America relative to income. Ranking of cost of living by city based on the consumer price index and access to affordable housing using data from the U.S. Census and BLS.
Real EstateBismarck Tribune

North Dakota pastureland rents, values creep upward

Pastureland values and rents in North Dakota have crept up from last year, according to North Dakota State University Extension. Statewide average pastureland rental rates have increased 3%, from $17.40 per acre in 2020 to $17.90 per acre this year. Pastureland values have increased just under 2%, from $817 per acre last year to nearly $833 per acre now, according to data compiled from the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands annual survey.
AnimalsBismarck Tribune

Survey shows robust North Dakota mule deer population; extreme drought is a concern

An annual spring survey shows that western North Dakota's mule deer population remains robust, but state wildlife officials are concerned about rangeland conditions amid extreme drought this spring. Game and Fish Department biologists counted 2,671 mule deer in about 306 square miles during this year’s survey. Overall mule deer density...
PoliticsBismarck Tribune

North Dakota Game and Fish director to retire at end of July

Longtime North Dakota Game & Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand is retiring, effective July 31. Gov. Doug Burgum announced Steinwand's retirement in a statement Monday. “Terry has been a champion for North Dakota hunters and anglers for nearly four decades, spending the last 15 of those years leading a high performing team that has earned North Dakota a national reputation as a sportsman’s paradise,” the governor said in the statement.
EducationGrand Forks Herald

Letter: A decay in North Dakota higher education?

I grew up in North Dakota and graduated from one of the state’s universities obtaining a quality, transformative education that subsequently put me in good stead during my career in high tech. That quality higher education is now jeopardized by legislative action that unduly restricts educators’ independence. Pulling up stakes is not easy, so it may be that few current faculty members leave. However, for prospective future faculty a decision to avoid a state that’s developing a reputation for a restrictive teaching environment will be quite easy.
Bismarck, NDmidfloridanewspapers.com

Longtime North Dakota Game and Fish director stepping down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is retiring after more than 15 years at the helm, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday. Terry Steinwand took over leadership of the agency when he was appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2006. He began his career with Game and Fish in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989.
PoliticsPosted by
96-5 The Fox

North Dakota, It’s Tax Day! Maybe File An Extension?

It's not just Tax Day, it's the already extended Tax Day!. We all pretty much know April 15th as tax day. In the past, I remember TV reporters canvassing post offices across the country, showing the long lines of taxpayers clamoring to get their tax returns postmarked before midnight. Post offices stayed open late to cover the crowds! It was kinda fun to watch, but not so much fun to be involved in I'm sure. Well today is tax day 2021, and I reckon things are relatively quiet at the post office- thanks to so many folks filing online. No doubt, modems will be burning the midnight oil.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

UND graduate student Gracie Lian named to North Dakota higher-ed board

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed UND student Gracie Lian to a one-year term as the student representative on the state Board of Higher Education. Lian, a Grand Forks native, is a graduate student at UND and is a master’s of public administration candidate. She has served as president of the North Dakota Student Association and student body president for the UND Student Government Association.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...