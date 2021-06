The team at Solano Law Firm LLC is dedicated to furthering the well-being of our immigrant community. In addition to protecting the rights of our Latinx citizens, we would like to recognize the success of their efforts beyond navigating citizenship. To that end, we are excited to introduce the 2021 Encouraging Entrepreneurship Nomination! If someone comes to mind when thinking about Latinx individuals who have made a positive impact on their community in some way, whether that be in small business development, community service, or otherwise, please feel free to nominate them to be recognized for their contributions! To learn more and to submit a nomination, please visit our nomination page.