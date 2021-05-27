Cancel
Foreign Policy

Steve Wynn may face Justice Department action for role in China’s push to expel businessman

By The Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department has told casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a lobbyist in connection with his 2017 efforts to obtain a diplomatic favor long sought by Chinese authorities, and is preparing to go to court to force him to comply, according to people familiar with the matter. Prosecutors...

www.foxbusiness.com
