Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsville, VA

Martinsville on its way to being a town, not a city

By Kendall Davis
WDBJ7.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville and Henry County leaders have voted to accept the current terms of reversion, making Martinsville a town instead of a city. The Memorandum of Understanding was made public for the first time Wednesday night. The document outlined how services would be consolidated, such as school...

www.wdbj7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, VA
Martinsville, VA
Government
Henry County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Martinsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdbj#Martinsville Middle#Martinsville High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

WATCH NOW: Martinsville man donates part of real estate proceeds to local veterans group

Part of the proceeds of the sale of a small lot in Martinsville turned into a donation for a local veterans group on Saturday. City Council member Danny Turner said Greg Hairston realized he had a “little piece of property” where 12 single-family houses and 15 townhouses will be built in the Five Points neighborhood at Fayette and Church Streets and Memorial Boulevard.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia StateDaily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Henry County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: May 17

The Virginia Department of Health's database returned to active status on Monday morning, catching up all data between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday. In the West Piedmont Health District, that mean 17 net new cases and 5 new hospitalizations and 4 new deaths. The case numbers grew by 10 on Saturday, 3 on Sunday and 4 this morning. There was a "net" of 17 because there actually were 20 cases added in three localities but a reduction of 3 cases in Patrick County. Reductions can occur because of a mixed up address (every item is tracked by residence), a ZIP code that crosses localities or simply clerical error. Henry County reported 9 new cases, Franklin County had 8, and Martinsville had 3. Franklin County had 3 new hospitalizations, and Henry County had the other 2. The 7-day average of new cases is now down to 8 and to 5.9 per 100,000 population, the second-lowest daily average since June 2020. May's report is skewed, too, by 44 cases being reported on May 8. The positivity rate in the health district is now at 4.7%, which is below the 5% threshold that scientists see as when community spread of the virus is under control. More than 40,000 residents of the district now are fully vaccinated.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Richmond.com

Va. revenue surplus likely to exceed $500 million after 'unusual recession'

The economic recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic seems a dim memory, as Virginia expects a half-billion budget surplus by the end of June and a $4.3 billion federal deposit in the state's bank account any day. Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne told legislators on Monday that he expects state...
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Va. House of Delegates to meet in person at the state Capitol

Lawmakers have not met in chambers since March 2020. Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday that the House, when it next convenes, will return in person to the Virginia State Capitol after a year of virtual and physically distanced voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Over the...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
US News and World Report

Alaska Republican Party Chair Resigns, to Move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions. Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.
WHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...