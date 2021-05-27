Friends Cast Talks Off-Screen Crushes, On-Set Mishaps and More: 10 Revelations from the Reunion
This post contains spoilers from HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special. Finally: The One Where They All Get Together. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) got back together for the highly-anticipated HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion, streaming now. During the special, the cast — along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright — shared a number of delightful behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.people.com