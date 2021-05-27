Friends Cast Talks Off-Screen Crushes, On-Set Mishaps and More: 10 Revelations from the Reunion

The moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived, and the Friends reunion is officially available to watch on HBO Max. A full year after it was originally supposed to debut, we can now watch Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reconnect on the actual set of the show as they recreate scenes, reminisce about the old days and play a few silly games along the way. If anything, there was too much stuff included in the special. There were a few bits that could have been saved as extra content or spaced out a bit more throughout the hour and 40 minutes, but we've got little else to complain about. We laughed, we cried and we...