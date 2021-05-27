Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In review – less hairdryer treatment than crowning glory

The life story of football manager Alex Ferguson is just so rousing that any movie about him more or less has to be a success. And so it proves in this heartfelt documentary: something like an authorised film biography directed by his son Jason. Here was the dynamic young Glasgow socialist, who led a shipyard apprentices’ strike on Clydeside in 1961, then went into football, scored an unprecedented hat-trick for St Johnstone against Rangers at Ibrox, wound up playing for Rangers, then managing Aberdeen, then in 1986 was appointed manager of Manchester United and after a tricky start led them to all-conquering glory.