Minneapolis, MN

The week in bankruptcies: Little J Trucking LLC.

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Minneapolis area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended May 21, 2021. Year to date through May 21, 2021, the court recorded 15 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 25 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Maplewood, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

In second trial over 3M combat earplugs, jury sides with company

A Florida jury has decided in favor of 3M Co. in the latest of a series of early trials over a line of military-grade earplugs that plaintiffs blamed for hearing loss. The Wall Street Journal reports on the verdict in the case of a U.S. Army veteran who claimed 3M's Combat Arms were faulty and contributed to his tinnitus. Maplewood-based 3M (NYSE: MMM) is facing hundreds of thousands of similar claims.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minnesota Cup announces 88 semifinalists for 2021

The Minnesota Cup has announced a crop of 88 semifinalist companies in nine categories to compete later this year in Minnesota's largest startup competition. Started in 2005, the competition is held in coordination with the Univesity of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. Companies compete to win their share of over $400,000 in cash. Three finalists from each category will be announced in August and the final awards ceremony will be held on Sept. 20.
EconomyPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - May 14, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities houses fetch record prices in April

Home buyers in the Twin Cities last month had far more options than they did last year, but buyers still outpaced sellers in many parts of the 16-county metro, pushing prices to new highs. The Minneapolis Area Realtors' monthly sales report released Monday also shows that new property listings during...
Minneapolis, MNBemidji Pioneer

Target dropping store mask rule for fully vaccinated

“Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances,” the Minneapolis-based retailer announced in a news release Monday, May 17. “Face coverings will continue to be strongly...
Hennepin County, MNfinance-commerce.com

County puts $17.1M toward affordable housing

As part of a push to bring more affordable housing to the county, the Hennepin County Board this week approved a new round of funding to support more than two dozen development projects. The $17.1 million investment is the County Board’s largest single award for affordable housing and is double...