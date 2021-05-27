Cancel
Watch: ‘The Awakening,’ a documentary by Sacramento film team Black Zebra

By Ryan Lillis
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

As demonstrations filled the streets of Sacramento last summer, an independent film crew produced some of the most personal and compelling content. Black Zebra gave viewers an on-the-ground view of the summer of 2020 following the police murder of George Floyd. Led by Khanstoshea and Jeoffrey Zingapan, the Black Zebra team instantly earned credibility with the thousands of protesters who took to the streets of Sacramento by capturing the events from the point of view of those demanding change.

www.sacbee.com
