If you've never spent a large chunk of your life washing dishes by hand, it's hard to understand just how mind-numbingly boring (and frustrating) it can be. You've spent all day working, have just finished standing over a hot stove to cook dinner, and you finally get a chance to relax at the end of the day. And then, you remember the dishes. Leaving them in the sink overnight isn't appealing (no one likes waking up to dirty dishes), but sitting on the couch does sound a whole lot better than scraping wet food off of pots and pans.