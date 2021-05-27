Safe ground homeless camps will test Sacramento’s humanity. Are we ready for this gut check?

This summer will be the ultimate gut check for Sacramento and whether this city is capable of doing anything meaningful to reverse the tide of the homelessness crisis. The city council has gone all-in on safe grounds, the sanctioned sites where the homeless are allowed to camp or shelter in a city-approved location. Bathrooms, security, structure and support services are readily available. A decade ago, the idea was strongly opposed by elected officials, business leaders and many others, including some voices at The Bee.