Safe ground homeless camps will test Sacramento’s humanity. Are we ready for this gut check?

By Yousef Baig
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

This summer will be the ultimate gut check for Sacramento and whether this city is capable of doing anything meaningful to reverse the tide of the homelessness crisis. The city council has gone all-in on safe grounds, the sanctioned sites where the homeless are allowed to camp or shelter in a city-approved location. Bathrooms, security, structure and support services are readily available. A decade ago, the idea was strongly opposed by elected officials, business leaders and many others, including some voices at The Bee.

#Homeless People#Gut Check#Supportive Housing#Homeless Shelters#Homeless Youth#Sacramento Steps Forward#Lgbtq#Pocket#Franklin#Greenhaven#Homeless Services#Safe Grounds#Homeless Lgbtq Youth#Humanity#California Homelessness#Longer Term Shelters#Fight#North Sacramento#Collective Responsibility#Host Families
