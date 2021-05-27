Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rice County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Rice by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 04:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 23:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Small stream in Rice County in central Kansas * Until noon CDT Friday. * At 1151 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lyons, Sterling, Little River, Chase, Bushton, Geneseo, Alden, Raymond, Frederick and Silica.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneseo, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Alden, KS
County
Rice County, KS
City
Rice, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
CBS News

4 dead, 1 critically injured after hot air balloon crash in New Mexico

Four people are dead and one is critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday morning, police said. The balloon's pilot was among the dead, and all five victims were believed to have been riding in the hot air balloon, with ages ranging from 40 to 60 years old, the Albuquerque Police Department said.
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.