Warsaw, IN

Todd Braddock Announced As Lakeview Middle School Principal

By Press Release
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools has selected Todd Braddock as the principal of Lakeview Middle School, pending school board approval. Braddock graduated from WCS in 2004. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2008. With the help of a School Improvement Grant, Braddock earned a certification in High Ability and his Master of Science in Educational Leadership in 2018.

