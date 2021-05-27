Todd Braddock Announced As Lakeview Middle School Principal

Warsaw Community Schools announces that online registration is now open for all students for the 2021-2022 school year. Students who are currently enrolled in K through 11th grade may register by logging on to their PowerSchool Parent Portal and then clicking on the returning student registration link at the top left corner of the menu. Parents who cannot remember their PowerSchool Parent Portal login should call the tech support line at (574) 371-5088 or contact their child’s school building for assistance.