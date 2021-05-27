Cancel
Mental Health

HOLR Chats with Raw Beauty Co.’s Erin Treloar to Discuss Her Latest 12-Week Wellness Program

By Samantha vecchiarelli
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExciting news! Celebrity health coach, Erin Treloar – founder of Raw Beauty Co. – has teamed up with former Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, to create an incredible 12-week guided virtual mental health program that highlights wellness initiatives and advocates for uplifting women. The program centers around transforming women’s mental health by reshaping relationships with food, body, and mental health based on four pillars of nourishment, movement, mindset, and self-love.

Kaitlyn Bristowe
