HOLR Chats with Raw Beauty Co.’s Erin Treloar to Discuss Her Latest 12-Week Wellness Program

There are about a million things to stress about on your wedding day — from the catering arriving on time to the prospect of an impending rainstorm. But this occasion is primarily just about two things: you and your future spouse. Yes, that means all eyes will be on you — which can be a whole other source of stress, if you let it — so of course you want to feel like the best possible version of yourself. Getting to “better shape” has a different meaning for everyone, but if what you’re going for is a healthier, happier you, it’s important to note that some of the best bridal fitness tips aren’t focused on restriction and torturing yourself with exercise that’s not bringing you joy, they’re all about sustainably cultivating self-confidence, nourishing and strengthening your body at any size, and keeping your mind calm amid a ton of other potential wedding dramas.